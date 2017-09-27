Wall Street higher on tax reform hopes

Image copyright Reuters

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as Republicans appeared to unite around a plan to lower taxes on small businesses and corporations.

Lawmakers also want companies to repatriate overseas profits. Analysts expect the money to go to investors as buybacks or dividends.

The Dow Jones increased 60 points or 0.27% to 22,344 and the S&P 500 climbed 7.5 points or 0.3% to 2,504.54.

The Nasdaq rose 47.77 points or 0.75% to 6,427.93.

Financial and technology companies, which would be among those most affected by the changes, were among the sectors rising on Wednesday morning.

Banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase were up about 1.5% in early trade.

Apple, Netflix and Facebook, which had been lower in recent days, were also higher.