Scania has been fined 880m euros (£771m) by the European Commission for colluding with five other truckmakers over prices and technology costs.

The other five companies were given a record 2.9bn euro fine in July 2016 but Scania held out and would not co-operate with the investigation.

The EU antitrust regulators ruled that Scania, owned by Volkswagen, and the other companies colluded for 14 years.

Volkswagen's Man, Daimler, Volvo, Iveco and DAF admitted to taking part.

Man avoided a fine after blowing the whistle on the cartel and the others had their fines cut by 10% for pleading guilty.