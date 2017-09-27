Hotel Chocolat delivers profits treat

Investors liked the taste of Hotel Chocolat's profits, sending the share price as high as 7% in early trading.

The upmarket chocolate retailer saw pre-tax profits jump 100% to £11.2m in the year to July, while revenue rose 12% to £105m.

Meanwhile, the giants of the stock market were broadly higher, with the FTSE 100 up 0.37% at 7,312.7 points.

On the currency markets, the pound fell 0.54% against the dollar and 0.34% against the euro.

Shares in crisis-hit construction group Carillion jumped 17% on speculation of a pending takeover bid. Reports linked an unnamed Middle East company as a possible bidder.

Miners were among the biggest risers on the FTSE 100. Anglo American and Rio Tinto both rose about 1.8% on the back of higher metals prices, especially copper.

On the FTSE 250, unchanged at 19,495 points, Dairy Crest, down more than 5%, was the biggest faller.