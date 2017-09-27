Image copyright Boohoo Image caption Boohoo sold £262m of clothes and other items in the last six months

Online fashion pioneer Boohoo has delivered a bumper rise in sales and profits and raised already-ambitious forecasts for future growth.

Its fast-fashion strategy has seen young consumers flock to its sites, including recently acquired brands Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing.

Revenues doubled and profits jumped 41% in the six months to 31 August, compared with the previous year.

Boohoo predicts revenue to be 80% higher this financial year.

"The strong performance in the first half-year and our expectations for the second half have given us confidence to raise guidance for the full year," said joint chief executives Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane in a statement.

The Manchester-based company has seen sales and its share price soar in recent years, as younger customers have been won over by its relatively low prices on up-to-date fashion.

However, shares slipped 7% to 236.7p on Wednesday, valuing the company at £2.7bn. The stock has risen 142% in the past 12 months.

Boohoo's business model, known as "test and repeat", is built around market-testing a wide range of items on its site. The ones that prove popular are then reordered.

By manufacturing half of its products in the UK the firm says its can offer typical turnaround times for new styles of about four to six weeks.

Rather than rely on traditional marketing, Boohoo focuses on social media influencers, bloggers, student campus tours and events such as shoots with reality TV stars from the hit summer show Love Island, to win over its target market of 16-30 year olds.

'Diversity'

This year Boohoo acquired another fast-fashion brand aimed at younger consumers, PrettyLittleThing, which was founded by Mr Kamani's son, and offers "hottest fashions and celebrity looks".

It also bought the intellectual property of US retailer Nasty Gal, which filed for bankruptcy in February.

Mr Kamani and Ms Kane said that PrettyLittleThing was gaining recognition amongst target consumers both in the UK and internationally, adding that boohooMan was also performing well.

"The integration of the two new brands has been successful, adding diversity to our business," they said.

Active customer numbers were up 29% over the year, the company added.