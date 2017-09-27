China brings home the bacon for Peppa Pig

Image copyright PA

Peppa Pig is becoming a big hit in China where sales of her toys, clothes and home furnishings are on the up.

The cartoon pig's popularity in the country has been driven by nationwide showings of her TV programme and a big social media presence.

Peppa has attracted 34 billion views on the different Chinese platforms since the brand launched in 2015.

The toy is also bringing in increased revenue in the US for Entertainment One, which owns the brand.

Peppa successfully hit the big screen this year, with Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience taking £3.6m in the UK and A$2.2m (£1.3m) in Australia and New Zealand.

The group, which also owns film business eOne and a television arm, said in a trading update on Wednesday that all divisions were performing as expected.

However, box office revenues from films it distributes had nearly halved because of a lack of new releases.

Movies due to be released before the end of 2017, including Steven Spielberg-directed film The Post, Paddington 2 and A Bad Moms Christmas should reverse that trend, EOne said.

Shares in EOne fell 1.9% to 253p, valuing the company at just over £1bn, but the stock has risen more than a fifth over the past 12 months.

The animated Peppa Pig TV series was launched in 2004 and by the spring of 2019, nearly 400 five-minute episodes will have been aired.

The programme is shown in 180 countries around the world and has been translated into 40 languages.