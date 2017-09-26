Tech recovery lifts Wall Street

Image copyright Reuters

US markets opened higher as tech stocks clawed back some of the ground lost in the previous session.

High-profile technology companies had weighed on Wall Street on Monday amid concerns that share prices in the sector were too high.

But in early trade, shares in Apple and Facebook were both up by more than 1%.

The Dow Jones rose 61.46 points to 22,357.55, while the S&P 500 climbed 5.37 points to 2,502.03. The Nasdaq rose 29.39 points to 6,399.98.

Shares in credit report company Equifax fell 1% after it announced its chairman and chief executive, Richard Smith, was retiring with immediate effect.