Jaffa quake as McVitie's cuts pack sizes

Image copyright United Biscuits

The number of Jaffa Cakes has been cut from 12 to 10 in the latest example of packaged food "shrinkflation".

The boxes now weigh 4.3oz rather than 5.2oz, but McVitie's has reduced the recommended price from £1.15 to 99p.

Twin packs, which now have 20 cakes rather than 24, are now £1.89 rather than £2.19.

"These changes represent the same price per cake, however, pricing ultimately remains at the sole discretion of retailers," the firm said.

A McVitie's spokesman added: "There is no change in the size, shape or weight of individual cakes in the McVitie's Jaffa Cake range."

That, of course, did not stop aficionados taking to Twitter to express their feelings about the "Jaffa quake".

Although some welcomed the move.

I'm actually glad they're making Jaffa Cake boxes smaller because now I can feel less guilty when I inevitably binge eat an entire box — Amie (@Amie_ee) September 26, 2017

Jaffa cakes were invented by McVitie's in 1927.

Contrary to popular belief, the main flavouring in the jam insert is apricot, with an added note of tangerine oil, although they are named after the Jaffa orange.

The company was challenged by Her Majesty's Customs and Excise that a Jaffa cake was a biscuit and therefore subject to VAT.

McVitie's says on its website that it "successfully proved to the courts that a Jaffa cake is indeed a cake, and it is still VAT free to this day".