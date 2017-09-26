From the section

Image copyright AFP Image caption Alstom makes the high-speed TGV train

France's Alstom and Germany's Siemens are poised to announce a merger of their rail assets, media reports say.

The proposed tie-up of the two engineering giants would create a kind of Airbus of the railways, analysts say.

Siemens makes the inter-city ICE trains that run on German long-distance routes, while Alstom makes the French equivalent, the TGV.

Shares in both companies have been volatile in anticipation of a deal.

Some French politicians have expressed concerns that the deal could give the German company the upper hand.

The French government owns about 20% of Alstom.

Siemens Mobility is likely to become part of Alstom, with Siemens would hold 50% plus one share.

However, the chief executive of the combined business is expected to be Alstom's boss, Henri-Poupart Lafarge.