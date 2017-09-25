Tech firms weigh on Wall Street

Image copyright Getty Images

US stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed down by shares in technology companies.

Investors were also reacting to comments by Federal Reserve officials which signalled backing for another rise in interest rates this year.

The Dow Jones was down 23.1 points or 0.1% in opening trade at 22,328.35 and the wider S&P 500 slid 2.8 points or 0.11% to 2,499.43.

The tech-focused Nasdaq fell 33.19 points or 0.52% to 6,393.73.

In an economic forecast published last week, a majority of Federal Reserve officials said it could be appropriate for the key benchmark interest rate to rise further by the end of the year.

Policymakers at the bank have repeated that message in a series of speeches delivered after the Fed's two-day meeting.

Among individual stocks, energy firms including Exxon Mobil and General Electric were higher in early trade as oil prices climbed.

Technology companies, which helped drive a surge in indexes earlier this year, offset those gains.

Apple, which has seen its shares sink in recent weeks, fell further on Monday morning, dipped 0.47%.

Facebook shares plunged 2.9%. The firm on Friday said it would not pursue a controversial plan to create a new class of stock.

The company also made headlines after the Washington Post reported that former President Barack Obama had urged the firm to take more seriously the threat of fake news spread over the social network.