Business

FTSE held back by falls in mining stocks

  • 25 September 2017
  • From the section Business
Trader in London Image copyright Getty Images

Anglo American, Fresnillo and Antofagasta were among the top five fallers in London trading.

Falls were limited to less than 2%. The biggest faller was private hospital group Mediclinic International, which lost 2.3% to a new 12-month low.

The FTSE 100 share index was down 29.57 points at 7,281.07 points. Centrica was the biggest riser, up by 1.2%.

Currency markets were quiet. The euro recovered from an earlier slip in Asian trade on Germany's election result.

The pound was stable against the dollar at $1.3497, against the euro it was up 0.1% at 1 euro 13. The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.1949.