Wall Street falls on N Korea tension

Image copyright Reuters

US markets slid lower on Friday morning, amid ramped up rhetoric between North Korea and the US.

North Korea said it could to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

This follows Donald Trump's UN speech in which he threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if the US was forced to defend itself.

The Dow Jones slid 10.91 points to 22,348.57, while the wider S&P 500 was almost unchanged at 2,499.17. The Nasdaq dipped 4.41 points to 6,418.28.

US stocks have risen steadily this year, but analysts have forecast a pullback this autumn.

Shares in Apple, which have struggled since the firm unveiled new products earlier this spring, were down 1.6% in early trade on Friday.

Aerospace giant Boeing was among the gainers on the Dow, rising 0.9% after the company said it expects increased orders in Asia.