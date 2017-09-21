Stocks on Wall Street edge lower

Image copyright Reuters

US stocks slipped in early trade as investors continued to react to the Federal Reserve's decision to trim its bond holdings and its signalling of another possible rate rise this year.

The Dow Jones slid 34.51 points, or 0.15%, to 22,378.08, while the wider S&P 500 dropped 8.09 points, or 0.3%, to 2,500.15.

The tech-focused Nasdaq index fell 20.77 points or 0.32% to 6,435.27.

Apple, which has reported troubles with its new watch, weighed on the index.

Shares in the tech giant fell 1.16%, after the company said on Wednesday it was working to fix "connectivity" issues in the watch, which is designed to link to mobile networks.

US stocks have been trading in record territory recently, but some analysts say they do not expect to see significant future increases - at least until the onslaught of company results due in the autumn is over.

"We continue to believe that equities are in a muddle-along zone leading up to third quarter earnings in mid-October," Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management, wrote in a recent note.

Analysts expect the Fed's decision to start running down its investment holdings to result in slight upward pressure on long-term borrowing costs. In theory, that could also make stocks slightly less attractive investments.