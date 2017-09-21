Government borrowing at lowest August level for 10 years
- 21 September 2017
- From the section Business
Bumper VAT receipts helped government borrowing to fall to its lowest level in August since 2007, according to official figures.
The deficit narrowed to £5.7bn last month, compared with £7bn a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
VAT receipts rose 5.6% from last year to £11.6bn, a record for August.
For the financial year to date, the government has borrowed £28.3bn, down £0.2bn from the same point last year.