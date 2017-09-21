Google signs $1.1bn HTC smartphone deal
21 September 2017
From the section Business
Alphabet's Google has struck a $1.1bn (£822m) deal with Taiwan's HTC to expand its smartphone business.
Google will not take a stake in the firm, but some HTC staff will join the Silicon Valley giant.
The Taiwanese company was once a major player in the smartphone market but has struggled to compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung.
Google expects the deal to close by early 2018, provided it gets the all clear from regulators.