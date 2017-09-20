Fed holds rates, plans portfolio unwinding

Image copyright Getty Images

The Federal Reserve said it will hold benchmark interest rates steady for now, but start in October to shed some of the investment holdings it acquired to boost the economy after the financial crisis.

It will initially cut up to $10bn each month from the amount of maturing securities it reinvests.

The moves were widely expected.

For months, the Fed signalled its plans to unwind its $4.2trn portfolio in an effort to avoid rattling markets.

The Fed said the economy is ready.

Policymakers said at the conclusion of a two-day meeting in Washington that the labour market is strengthening and economic activity rising "moderately" so far this year.

They noted the hardship caused by major storms, including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, but said they do not expect it to "materially alter the course of the national economy in the medium term".

An economic forecast released after the meeting suggested that a majority of officials see room for another 0.25% rise in the key interest rate set by the Federal Reserve before the end of the year.