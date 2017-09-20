Thomas Cook pilots to strike on Saturday
Pilots working for the travel group Thomas Cook will stage a strike on Saturday as part of a dispute over pay.
Their trade union, the British Airline Pilots' Association (Balpa), confirmed the strike after five days of talks failed to resolve the dispute.
A strike on 8 September was the first by pilots at the company since 1974.
Further walkouts, on 29 September as well as 6 October, are also in the pipeline.