Image caption Mr Chappell arrives at Brighton Magistrates Court.

Former BHS boss Dominic Chappell has denied failing to hand over information to a probe into the sale of the collapsed retailer.

He is charged with failing to provide information and documents to the regulator on three occasions.

Mr Chappell's Retail Acquisitions bought BHS for just £1 in 2015 from billionaire retailer Sir Philip Green.

The collapse of BHS led to the loss of 11,000 jobs and a pension deficit of £571m.

Mr Chappell was summonsed to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court to face three charges of neglecting or refusing to provide information and documents, without a reasonable excuse.

Mr Chappell's lawyer could not attend on Wednesday so he was representing himself.

He had asked to adjourn the proceedings, as he said he had been unable to look at the summons sent to him from the Pensions Regulator as he has been off shore on a boat with no internet access for most of August.