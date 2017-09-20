Toshiba sells chip unit for $18bn

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Toshiba is selling its memory chip unit to cover losses from its nuclear division

Toshiba has sold its prized semiconductor business to a group led by US private equity firm Bain Capital for around $18bn (£13.3bn).

The deal is designed to cover billions of dollars in losses racked up through Toshiba's US nuclear unit.

The Japanese firm was almost delisted this year after delaying the publication of its financial results.

In the end, it reported losses of $8.8bn for the last financial year.

Toshiba is the world's number two chipmaker and its Toshiba Memory unit accounts for about a quarter of its revenue.

Bain Capital has partnered with South Korea's SK Hynix Inc and brought in US buyers of Toshiba chips such as Apple and Dell to bolster its bid.

In a statement, Toshiba said the sale of Toshiba Memory would boost its finances by 740bn yen (£5bn) after taxes.

That would pull it out of negative shareholder equity, key to ensuring it remains a listed entity.