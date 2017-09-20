Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in retail group Kingfisher outperformed the market in early trading, despite the firm's reporting of a 5.9% fall in half-year profits.

The B&Q and Screwfix owner was the FTSE 100's biggest riser, adding 3.5%.

Overall, the benchmark index was down 6.05 points or 0.08% at 7,269.20.

Drinks maker Diageo was the biggest faller, shedding 1.1% after warning that its revenues could be hit by a ban on selling alcohol along national and state highways in India.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.16% against the dollar at $1.3533, but it was flat against the euro at 1.1269 euros.