Image copyright Reuters

Ryanair has provided an update on its progress at working through the cancellation of 2,100 of its 103,000 flights over the next six weeks.

It says all 315,000 customers received emails on Monday advising them of flight changes and offering alternative flights, refunds and EU261 notices.

The airline said that by the end of Wednesday, it expected to have reassigned 55% of customers affected to other Ryanair flights.

That amounts to more than 175,000.

Ryanair also said it had taken on extra staff to deal with the backlog.

The airline is cancelling 40 to 50 flights every day for the next six weeks, after it admitted it had "messed up" the planning of pilot holidays.