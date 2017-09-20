Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in the Taiwanese smartphone firm HTC will be suspended from trading on Thursday amid rumours Google's parent Alphabet is planning a takeover.

The company issued a statement in response to a report in the China Times, and a request from the Taiwanese Stock Exchange.

It said said it "does not comment on market rumour or speculation".

HTC was once a major player in the smartphone market but has struggled to compete with Apple and Samsung.

Five years ago, HTC was the world's fourth bestselling smartphone maker with a market share of about 9%.

Its share is now less than 1%.