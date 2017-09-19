US markets mixed ahead of Fed meeting

Image copyright Reuters

US markets opened mixed as investors waited to see if the Federal Reserve would start to trim its bond holdings after its latest two-day meeting.

The Dow Jones rose 20.48 points to 22,351.83 while the wider S&P 500 index edged up 1.22 points to 2,505.09.

However, the tech-focused Nasdaq index slipped 2.40 points to 6,452.24.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on whether the Fed gives any clues as to the timing of future interest rate rises.

The outcome of the Fed's latest meeting will be announced on Wednesday.

Among individual stocks, sportswear giant Nike fell 1.1% after a number of analysts cut their share price target for the company.

But shares in frozen meals maker Bob Evans Farms rose 5.6% after Post Holdings, which makes Honey Bunches of Oats and Grape-Nuts cereals, agreed to buy the firm for $1.5bn. Shares in Post Holdings edged up 0.1%.