Several petrol stations in Auckland have run out of fuel as problems caused by damage to a key pipeline in New Zealand's largest city spread.

Z Energy said four service stations ran out of 95 octane petrol on Monday.

The firm said fuel is being trucked into the city but more stations may run out of supplies on Tuesday.

Fuel supplies to cars and planes in Auckland have been disrupted after the pipeline burst last week.

The pipeline is believed to have been damaged by a digger on a rural property and its operator, Refinery New Zealand, said on Monday repairs could take at least a week.

The hit to motorists in the city comes after the government said on Monday that it was unlikely they would face fuel shortages.

Thousands of passengers have also been stranded as the pipeline is the only source of fuel to Auckland airport.

Supplies of fuel have been rationed and airlines forced to make stops at airports in Australia and the Pacific to refuel. Air New Zealand said on Monday fuel supplies at the airport were down to 30% of normal capacity.

Qantas, Cathay Pacific and Emirates are among the other carriers that have been affected by the fuel shortage.