Ryanair customers whose flights are being cancelled, will receive an email by this evening informing them, chief executive Michael O'Leary has said.

The budget airline plans to cancel 40-50 flights every day for the next six weeks, after it admitted it had "messed up" the planning of pilot holidays.

The details of all the cancelled flights will be on the Ryanair website over the next 24 hours, the firm said.

Mr O'Leary said most people would still be able to fly on the same day.

If not, they would be moved to flights the day before or the day after and the airline would meet its obligations over compensation.

However he said Ryanair would not book passengers onto flights with rival carriers.

"We will not pay for flights on other airlines, no. It is not part of the EU261 entitlement," he said, referring to European passenger rights legislation covering cancelled flights.

He said the airline did not have a shortage of pilots, but said they had "messed up" the rosters for September and October.

"This is our mess-up. When we make a mess in Ryanair we come out with our hands up," he said.

"We try to explain why we've made the mess and we will pay compensation to those passengers who are entitled to compensation, which will be those flights that are cancelled over the next two weeks."

