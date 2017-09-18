US markets open at record highs

Image copyright Reuters

US markets continued to hit record highs as concerns over the situation in North Korea eased.

Investors were encouraged by the lack of developments regarding North Korea over the weekend.

After closing at record highs on Friday, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 both opened higher.

The Dow Jones climbed to a new record of 22,336.18 while the S&P 500 index hit 2,506.87. The Nasdaq also rose, adding 23.61 points to 6,472.08.

Among individual stocks, Orbital ATK saw its shares jump by nearly 20% after the missile and rocket maker agreed to be bought by Northrop Grumman for $7.8bn.