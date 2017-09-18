Image copyright Getty Images

Ryanair is under pressure to publish a full list of the flights it plans to cancel over the next six weeks, amid growing anger among customers.

The airline said on Saturday it would cancel 40-50 flights every day up until 20 September, after it "messed up" the planning of pilot holidays.

However, it has so far only published a list of affected flights up until this Wednesday.

Consumer rights group Which? said passengers needed more notice.

"It is essential Ryanair release full list of flights affected so passengers have time to make arrangements."

The cancellations could affect up to 400,000 passengers, who will be offered alternative flights or refunds.

Most of the cancellations are due to a backlog of staff leave which has seen large numbers of the airline's staff book holidays towards the end of the year.

Ryanair also blamed air traffic control strikes and bad weather and said the move would improve flight punctuality.

Customers have reacted angrily to the cancellations on social media and called for a full list of affected flights to be released.

Karen Higgins tweeted: "Yet another day of constant checking to see if our flights are safe or cancelled! Cmon @Ryanair help us all out! Get the updates done!!!!"

Dee Moloney tweeted: "Have 2 trips booked in the next couple of weeks. Excitement of trips now replaced with worry!... Won't be flying with @Ryanair again."

Regular updates

Ryanair marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said affected customers with bookings up to 20 September had been informed.

"We will cancel 40 to 50 flights daily for the next six weeks, less than 2% of our schedule, with a slightly higher number initially, as we begin to implement these cancellations," he said.

"Flights are operating as scheduled unless an email confirming a cancellation has been received."

He said the airline would continue to send regular updates and post information on its website, with the next set of cancellations to be issued on Monday.

Shares in Ryanair fell by up to 3% on Monday.

What rights do passengers have?

The EU compensation rules for cancelled flights are as follows: