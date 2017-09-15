Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in JD Wetherspoon have jumped 9% after the pub group reported a rise in full-year sales and profits.

In the year to 30 July, profits before exceptional items rose 27.6% to £102.8m with total sales up 4.1% to £1.66bn.

Like-for-like sales - which strip out the impact of pub openings and closures - rose 4%, and are up 6.1% since the start of August.

However, Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said the recent pace of sales growth would not continue.

"Comparisons will become more stretching - and sales, which were very strong in the summer holidays, are likely to return to more modest levels," he said.

Wetherspoon was the biggest riser on the FTSE 250 index, although the index was down 78.91 points at 19,445.03.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 32.19 points to 7,263.20. Cruise firm Carnival was the biggest faller on the index, down 3.4%, after Credit Suisse cut its rating in the company to "neutral".

On the currency markets, the pound hit a year-high against the dollar as traders continued to react to Thursday's comments from the Bank of England which suggested interest rates could rise later this year.

In early trade the pound was up a further 0.25% against the dollar at $1.3432, and was 0.2% higher against the euro at 1.1264 euros.