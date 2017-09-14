Business

Morrisons reports rising sales and profits

  • 14 September 2017
Morrisons, the UK's fourth-biggest supermarket chain, has reported rising sales and profits for the first half of the year.

Like-for-like sales were up 3% for the six months to 30 July, while underlying profit was up almost 13% at £177m.

After a turbulent period two years ago, Morrisons has been going through a major reorganisation, led by chief executive David Potts.

He said that "a new Morrisons is beginning to take shape".

Morrisons recently signed a deal to become the UK wholesale supplier to convenience store chain McColls.

It has also formed a tie-up with Amazon and has invested in its range of "premium" products.

