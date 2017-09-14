Wall Street mixed after record highs

Image copyright Reuters

After several days of gains, US share prices were mixed in opening trade on Thursday as investors digested a raft of data.

Energy firms were higher, but technology, health care and real estate companies weighed on the markets.

The Dow Jones was almost unchanged, up by just 0.06% at 22,172, while the wider S&P 500 index fell 0.14% to 2,494.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.3% to 6,437.74.

Apple, which recently unveiled a suite of new products including the iPhoneX, continued to slide, falling 0.44%. The firm's shares are down by more than 3% since the start of the month.

On the economic front, US jobless claims were lower than expected, despite disruption from two major hurricanes.

Inflation also showed signs of perking up, with consumer prices rising 0.4% in August. That took the year-on-year increase to 1.9%, compared with a 1.7% rise in July.

Fuel prices and lodging increases helped to drive the pick-up. Stripping out energy and fuel, inflation was up 0.2% for the month and 1.7% year-on-year.

The acceleration in inflation could keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates later this year.