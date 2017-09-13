Image copyright Getty Images

Adam Crozier has been named as the new chairman of the Vue cinema chain with immediate effect.

The appointment of the former ITV chief comes amid increasing speculation that the group could be floated on the stock market or sold.

Vue was bought by Canadian investors Omers and Alberta Investment Management Corporation in 2013, and is now thought to be worth more than £1.5bn.

The chain operates across 212 sites in 10 countries.

'Extensive experience'

"I have watched the development and growth of Vue International with great interest and am excited to be joining the group to play an active role in furthering their future ambitions," said Mr Crozier, who left ITV in June.

"They are uniquely positioned to entertain consumers, pioneering in the exhibition space and pushing for the best experience possible."

Tim Richards, Vue founder and chief executive, said: "Adam is one of the most highly respected professionals in the UK with extensive experience across multiple industries.

"We look forward to benefiting from his invaluable perspective and insight to support our strategy and vision."

Mr Crozier has also been chief executive of Royal Mail, the Football Association and advertising agency Saatchi and Saatchi.