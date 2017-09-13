Shares fall as sterling strengthens

From the section

London's main share index fell at the open, as sterling's continuing strength fuelled caution about the impact on earning's from multi-nationals.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.66%, or 49 points, at 7,351.7, having closed lower on Monday.

The pound continued to rise following Monday's inflation data, gaining 0.34% on the dollar and 0.17% on the euro.

Easyjet was the FTSE 100's main gainer, rising 1.26% after announcing a partnership with other airlines.

Tesco fell 1.68% after broker Exane cut its rating on the stock to "underperform".

On the FTSE 250, retailer Dunelm jumped 6.4% despite posting a fall in profits and warning about "challenging" trading conditions.

The mid-cap index was down 0.4% at 19,585 points.