UK budget airline EasyJet is to let customers use its website to book long-haul flights with other carriers.

It says it is the first global airline connections service by a European low fares carrier.

EasyJet is teaming up with Norwegian and WestJet to offer flights to North and South America, as well as Singapore, from Gatwick.

Under the Worldwide scheme, passengers will also be able to connect with other EasyJet flights.

Around 200,000 passengers a year connect from one EasyJet flight to another at Gatwick, but they have previously needed to book each flight separately and transfer their own luggage.