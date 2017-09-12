Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bell Pottinger is based in Holborn, central London

Bell Pottinger has collapsed into administration in the UK after running a racially charged PR campaign in South Africa.

The troubled public relations firm put itself up for sale last week, but could not find a buyer.

The administrators BDO said the firm had been "heavily financially impacted" by the scandal.

The level of its losses and the inability to win new clients left the firm with no other option, BDO said.

Bell Pottinger was ejected from the UK's PR industry body last week for a PR campaign that emphasised the power of white-owned businesses in South Africa.

A string of clients, including HSBC, Investec and luxury goods company Richemont, cut ties with the firm over its work on the campaign.

A BDO spokesman said: "Following an immediate assessment of the financial position, the administrators have made a number of redundancies.

"The administrators are now working with the remaining partners and employees to seek an orderly transfer of Bell Pottinger's clients to other firms in order to protect and realise value for creditors."

Bell Pottinger's Middle East and Asian units have announced plans to separate from the UK parent company.