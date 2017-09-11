Wall Street rebounds as Irma weakens

Image copyright Reuters

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher as Hurricane Irma lost strength, raising hopes that it will not cause as much damage as feared.

Irma, which hit Florida as a category four hurricane on Sunday, has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Shares in insurers saw gains, with Travelers up 3.4% making it the biggest riser in the Dow.

In early trade, the Dow Jones jumped 185.49 points to 21,983.28, while the S&P 500 rose 20.27 points to 2,481.70.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index added 72.00 points to 6,432.19.

"For now, we're seeing a bit of a relief rally. It does appear that the worst-case scenario for Florida has been evaded," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York, told Reuters.

Markets were also buoyed by the lack of any new nuclear test by North Korea over the weekend.

Some had feared the country would carry out another test on Saturday, which was the 69th anniversary of North Korea's founding.