ECB keeps eurozone stimulus policy unchanged

The European Central Bank (ECB) has kept eurozone interest rates and its bond buying stimulus programme unchanged following its latest meeting.

Attention now switches to ECB president Mario Draghi's news conference later, amid speculation he might hint at future policy changes.

The ECB is currently buying 60bn euros of bonds a month as part of its quantitative easing (QE) programme.

But analysts expect this to be scaled back given the eurozone's recovery.

Figures released earlier on Thursday confirmed that the eurozone's economy grew by 0.6% in the three months to June, following growth of 0.5% in the first quarter of the year.

However, despite the pick up in growth, inflation within the eurozone remains slower than the ECB's target of close to, but below, 2%. Inflation in the 19-nation bloc was 1.5% in August.

Analysts say this is making the decision on when the ECB begins to rein in its stimulus programme more complicated.