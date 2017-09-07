Bovis says it will fix home faults by end of 2017
Housebuilder Bovis says it will have fixed the problems with its faulty homes by the end of 2017.
In its half-year results statement it said it had identified the issues and they were "all very fixable".
The firm, which has already set aside more than £10m for the problem, saw profits fall 31% to £42.7m.
It said this was due to several issues, including fixing the faulty homes, as well as the costs of defending itself from two takeover bids this year.
It emerged a few months ago that some Bovis customers had complained about homes being sold unfinished, and had reported plumbing and electrical faults in new properties.
Earlier this year, Bovis was a takeover target for two rivals - Galliford Try and Redrow. However, Bovis rejected both of their bids and eventually the two suitors abandoned their takeover attempts.