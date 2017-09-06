Airlines help customers affected by Hurricane Irma

Image copyright AFP Image caption People are being evacuated before the hurricane hits

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are offering travellers affected by Hurricane Irma the chance to change flights.

BA, which sent an empty plane to evacuate 326 people from Antigua on Tuesday, is offering rebooking options to passengers due to visit the area.

Virgin say those due to travel to Antigua, Havana and Miami up to 11 September can rebook or get a refund.

The category five hurricane has had wind speeds of 300km/h (185mph).