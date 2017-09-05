North Korea worries rattle Wall Street

Image copyright Reuters

US stock markets opened lower as investors took a cautious approach given the continued tensions surrounding North Korea.

At the weekend, North Korea carried out its sixth nuclear test.

US markets were closed on Monday for the annual Labor Day holiday, but when trading restarted on Tuesday the Dow Jones fell 92.61 points to 21,894.95.

The wider S&P 500 index dropped 7.30 points to 2,469.25 while the Nasdaq slid 22.72 points to 6,412.61.

Bank shares saw some of the biggest falls on the Dow, with Goldman Sachs down 2.1% and JP Morgan Chase slipping 1.4%.

Shares in United Technologies Corp (UTC) fell 2.5% after the company, which makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines, agreed to buy airline parts maker Rockwell Collins for $30bn (£23bn). Shares in Rockwell rose 1%.