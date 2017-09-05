Bell Pottinger investor writes off stake

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bell Pottinger's founder, Lord Bell, tells Newsnight the PR firm is unlikely to survive

The second-biggest shareholder in Bell Pottinger is writing off its stake in the troubled public relations company.

Advertising firm Chime has abandoned its attempt to sell a 27% stake in Bell Pottinger after it was expelled from the PR industry trade body.

Chime executives include Lord Coe and advertising giant WPP is one of its main shareholders.

The future of Bell Pottinger is in question after a scandal involving a campaign in South Africa.

The firm's work on the campaign for Oakbay Capital, a South African company owned by the wealthy Gupta family, was accused of inciting racial hatred.

The scandal has already prompted the departure of some clients.

Investec, the South African bank and asset manager, stopped using Bell Pottinger in March when it learnt of the firm's relationship with the Gupta brothers.

Luxury goods firm Richemont, whose chairman Johann Rupert is South African, has also stopped dealing with the firm.

UK construction firm Carillion has said that it was no longer working with Bell Pottinger, but would not say if that move was connected to the scandal.

'Near the end'

Lord Bell, who founded Bell Pottinger in the 1990s, resigned last year, in part due to his unease with the company's deal with the Gupta brothers.

When asked on BBC2's Newsnight if he thought the company would survive the scandal, he replied: "I think it is probably getting near the end."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bell Pottinger is based in this building in Holborn, central London

Industry insiders say the outlook for the firm is cloudy.

"If you are employed to manage a reputation and your reputation is shot, then it is not a good day," said Mark Borkowski, founder of Borkowski PR.

Danny Rogers, editor of PR Week, said: "The Bell Pottinger name is now tarnished, almost to the point of destruction."

He said the company had many prominent clients and rival PR firms will see the scandal as an opportunity to win that business.

"White monopoly capital" - Analysis by Matthew Davies, Editor Africa Business Report

White monopoly capital is the perception that South Africa's whites remain in control of much of the economy 23 years after the end of apartheid.

Bell Pottinger did not coin the term, but it is accused of using in a cynical way to stir up racial tension and divert attention from allegations that the government was unduly influenced by the Gupta brothers.

And like all good disinformation campaigns, it has an element of truth in it. South Africa is still a deeply divided society, both in terms of income and race.

A large section of South Africa's black majority feel they are no better off economically than they were 23 years ago. Earlier this year, government data found that whites still earn five times more than blacks.

Most South Africans know there is an inequality problem combined with an underlying racial tension. But to have a foreign PR company use these problems to detract from serious political issues for its own financial benefit has stuck in many citizens' craws.

Bell Pottinger and its founder Lord Bell have a reputation in the PR industry for taking risks.

The firm represented the South African Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorious after he was charged with murder.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has used the firm's services as well as Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad.

In the late 1990s the PR firm worked on a campaign to release the former Chilean dictator, General Pinochet, who had been arrested in London on a warrant from Spain requesting his extradition on murder charges.

Industry insiders said that the willingness to represent controversial individual reflected the views of Lord Bell.

"When he ran it, he had the view that everyone was entitled to PR a bit like being entitled to being represented by a law firm," said Jason Nisse, who runs his own PR firm Nisse.

"He managed to push the envelope of what is allowable in public relations, but he stayed inside the envelope."