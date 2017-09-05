Lego to cut 1,400 jobs as sales slide

Image copyright Reuters

Toymaker Lego is cutting 1,400 jobs worldwide in the face of falling sales and profits.

The number represents 8% of the Danish company's 18,200-strong workforce. There is no detail as to where the jobs will be cut.

Lego's half-year results saw revenue drop 5% to 14.9bn Danish krone (£1.8bn) with profits down 3% to 4.4bn krone.

The company said it needed to make the job cuts as its business had become too complex and needed a "reset".

It said the jobs would go by the end of this year but there would be redundancy packages and other support.