Aveva to merge with Schneider Electric in £3bn deal

UK engineering software firm Aveva is to merge with the software arm of French energy group Schneider Electric, creating a company worth about £3bn.

Under the terms of the deal, Schneider will take a majority stake in Aveva, which will retain its base in Cambridge and stay listed on the Stock Exchange.

It is Schneider's third attempt in three years to combine the companies.

Aveva has recommended the deal to its shareholders and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.