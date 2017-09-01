Shares in drug firm Indivior slump on US court ruling

Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in Indivior have plunged 37% after a US court ruling raised the possibility that its Suboxone Film opiod addiction treatment could face competition from a cheaper product.

A US court said a planned rival product from generic drugmaker Dr Reddy's had not infringed Indivior's patents.

Indivior - a FTSE 250 firm - plans to appeal against the ruling. Suboxone accounts for about 80% of its revenues.

The mover helped to pull the FTSE 250 index down 35.81 points to 19,767.78.

However, the benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 16.74 points to 7,447.36. Travel firm Tui was the biggest riser on the index, up 1.6%.

Broker recommendations were behind some of the bigger share price moves. Shares in Greene King fell 5.3% after HSBC cut its rating on the company to "reduce".

Dixons Carphone shares dropped 3.8% after Investec cut its rating on the company to "hold".

On the currency markets, the pound slipped 0.1% against the dollar to $1.2916 but rose 0.1% against the euro to 1.0866 euros.