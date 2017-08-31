US stocks rise on weak inflation figures

Image copyright Reuters

US stocks opened higher as weak inflation data appeared to make another rate rise by the Federal Reserve this year less likely.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index - the Fed's favoured measure of inflation - remained unchanged at an annual rate of 1.4% in July, below the 2% target.

The core PCE measure - which excludes fuel and food - fell back slightly.

The Dow Jones rose 71.17 points to 21,963.60.

The wider S&P 500 index added 9.31 points to 2,466.90 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 32.99 points to 6,401.30.

Shares in Wells Fargo slipped 0.3% after the bank - which has faced an avalanche of criticism (and fines) in recent months over the disclosure it set up fake bank accounts - announced it had uncovered another 1.4 phoney accounts, bringing the total to up to 3.5 million.