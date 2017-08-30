FTSE 100 rebounds in early trading

Image copyright AFP

London's leading shares rebounded in early Wednesday trading, led by equipment rental firm Ashtead, which surged 3.1%.

Overall, the FTSE 100 index was up 34.86 points or 0.48% at 7,372.29.

Broadcaster ITV, which was Tuesday's biggest faller, partially offset its 4.9% slump in the previous session with a gain of 1.8%.

At the other end of the scale, mining stocks sagged. Randgold Resources was down 1.4%, while Fresnillo shed 0.6%.

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.2907, but up 0.06% against the euro at 1.0798 euros.