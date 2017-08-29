Euro rises to 18-month high against dollar

Image copyright Getty Images

The euro has hit $1.20 for the first time since January 2015 as the prospect of a US interest rate rise recedes.

The economic damage caused by Hurricane Harvey has led analysts to assume the US central bank will not want to risk curbing economic growth.

A rise in interest rates tends to draw investors to a currency, taking advantage of the higher returns.

Meanwhile, the euro has itself been gaining against a range of currencies as the eurozone's economy improves.

Against the dollar, it has risen by almost 15% so far this year.

The euro has strengthened in recent months, as markets predicted the European Central Bank could start to cut back the money-printing programme it has been running to repair the ravages of the eurozone crisis and credit crunch of the late 2000s.

The pound is at its weakest for almost a year. It buys 1.07 euros in the wholesale currency markets, making a euro worth a much as 92.8p.

Sterling buys $1.28 currently.

Tourist rates tend to be below those of the markets, sometimes by quite a bit.