Provident leads FTSE 100 higher again

Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in troubled doorstep lender Provident Financial have risen for the third day in a row, following their 66% plunge on Tuesday.

In early Friday trading, the stock was up 6.4%, bolstered by news of a management shake-up at the firm.

Tuesday's slump was prompted by the company's second profit warning in three months.

Overall, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 18.62 points or 0.25% at 7,425.68 points.

Provident rose 13% on Thursday and 12% on Wednesday.

Friday's trading was not so rosy for advertising giant WPP, another firm that has seen big losses this week.

Its shares fell 11% on Wednesday after it reported slowing sales, then rose 2.9% on Thursday. But on Friday it was back in the losers' table, shedding 1.4%.

On the currency markets, the pound was flat against the dollar at $1.2802 and up 0.19% against the euro at 1.0867 euros.