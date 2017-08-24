FTSE 100 up as Provident rebound continues

Image copyright Getty Images

Troubled doorstep lender Provident Financial continued its recovery, rising 4% at the start of trading.

The stock gained 12% on Wednesday, although that paled in comparison with its 66% plunge on Tuesday.

Building materials group CRH rose 3.5% on news of a $2.6bn sale of its US distribution business. Easyjet, down 2.7%, was the biggest FTSE 100 faller.

The blue chip index rose 0.3% to 7,405. On the currency markets the pound rose slightly against the dollar and euro.

Outside the top flight, Dixons Carphone was the stand-out faller. Its shares sank 30% on a profit warning over mobile phone sales. The company also went ex-dividend, which contributed to the fall.