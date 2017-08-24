Dixons Carphone warns on profit as mobile sales hit

Image copyright Getty Images

The owner of Carphone Warehouse and Dixons has warned that more expensive mobile phone handsets and lower EU roaming charges will hurt its profits.

Dixons Carphone said it expected pre-tax profits this year of £360m to £440m, down from £501m last year.

The retailer said customers were not upgrading their phones as much because handsets were more expensive.

It also predicted it would take a hit from the EU scrapping roaming charges for people using mobile phones abroad.