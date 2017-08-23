Business

Uber losses shrink as ride numbers grow

  • 23 August 2017
Uber is still losing money, but the ride-hailing firm appears to have stemmed the flow of cash to some degree.

The company lost about $645m in the second quarter of the year, down 14% from the same period in 2016, according to figures given to the website Axios.

Revenue reached $1.75bn in the second quarter - more than double the figure for the same period last year.

Uber also said drivers earned about $50m in tips since June.

The number of trips in the quarter soared 150% year-on-year, with the fastest growth coming in developing markets.

The privately owned company has recently started to reveal some of its financial information. The figures shared on Thursday were adjusted - a process that typically allows investor to compare quarters more easily, but does not necessarily reflect the bottom line.

Uber has been under a microscope, after a series of scandals that led to the departure of Travis Kalanick as chief executive.

