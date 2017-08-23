Uber losses shrink as ride numbers grow
Uber is still losing money, but the ride-hailing firm appears to have stemmed the flow of cash to some degree.
The company lost about $645m in the second quarter of the year, down 14% from the same period in 2016, according to figures given to the website Axios.
Revenue reached $1.75bn in the second quarter - more than double the figure for the same period last year.
Uber also said drivers earned about $50m in tips since June.
The number of trips in the quarter soared 150% year-on-year, with the fastest growth coming in developing markets.
The privately owned company has recently started to reveal some of its financial information. The figures shared on Thursday were adjusted - a process that typically allows investor to compare quarters more easily, but does not necessarily reflect the bottom line.
Uber has been under a microscope, after a series of scandals that led to the departure of Travis Kalanick as chief executive.