US stock markets regain some ground

Image copyright BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty

US markets opened higher on Tuesday, as stocks in most sectors regained some of the ground lost in recent weeks.

The Dow Jones, a collection of 30 major US companies, rose 0.46% in early trading to 21,804.04.

The wider S&P 500 index climbed 0.54% to 2,441.59 while the Nasdaq increased 0.75% to 6,259.69.

Investors had been moving away from expensive stocks in recent weeks, after share prices hit record highs earlier in the summer.

But with values moderately lower, some of those companies saw renewed interest in morning trade on Tuesday.

Shares of high-profile technology firms Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft were up about 1%.

Relief also came for battered department store stocks such as Macy's, which increased 3.8%.